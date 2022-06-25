Fontenelle says, Globo actress gave her son up for adoption

Antonia Fontenelle was involved in yet another controversy! In a live on her channel Na Lata with Antonia Fontenelle on Tuesday (23), the actress and youtuber commented on the case of the 11-year-old girl who was denied legal abortion in Florianópolis-SC this week. However, at the end of the video, Fontenelle made a controversial revelation!

First, Antonia shows an excerpt from an interview between Léo Dias and Danilo Gentili, in which the presenter asks about a gossip that the columnist always wanted to tell but cannot. In response, Léo Dias spoke of a “heavy” case involving an actress, but stated that he would not tell.

Soon after, Antonia starts talking about the case. According to her, Léo Dias has information about a 21-year-old Globo actress who hid her pregnancy while working and gave the child up for adoption.

“According to the information he [Leo Dias] have, asked the hospital to erase her entry into the hospital and asked that she didn’t even want to see her son”, she reports. Fontenelle continues the video indignantly saying that, when the columnist contacted the young woman, the actress claimed that she was a victim of rape and did not have a legal abortion due to her religious beliefs. So if he broke the news, she would commit suicide.

Concerned about the case, Antonia still highlights: “the thing that hurt me the most was: where is this child?” Also according to her, the mother of the actress is aware of the case and 50 thousand reais were paid for the birth to be carried out in a confidential way and the record was erased.

“In the midst of all this, I don’t want to know anything, I just want to know where this child is, to whom this child was donated, if they are raising this child properly”, said Antonia Fontenelle, indignantly. The actress still questions the young woman’s attitudes while hiding the pregnancy and the reasons for not seeking support after the violence to prevent the development of the fetus.

Finally, Antonia says: “Don’t you dare call me crying. I won’t give your name, I don’t have that right, but don’t you dare call me crying because I might lose my patience and give your name.”

We contacted Antonia Fontenelle and the actress stated that she will not comment on the case. You can watch the comments about the case in the video “The snake is going to smoke!” on the Antonia channel.