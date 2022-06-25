Food supplements are ‘a waste of money’, scientists conclude

A new study published in the journal JAMA Network highlights the risks of dietary supplements, which should not be considered 100% beneficial. The article also takes the opportunity to reinforce that there is no scientific evidence that this type of material protects against cancer or cardiovascular disease.

The team, composed of 16 experts, reviewed 84 studies on the use of dietary supplements to provide guidance on preventive health measures, such as exams, counseling services and medications.

In practice, the team found that vitamin E supplements had no beneficial effect in preventing premature death, cardiovascular disease or cancer, and that beta-carotene — a pigment converted to vitamin A in the body — may increase the risk of lung cancer.

For the majority of the population (except for those with vitamin and mineral deficiencies), dietary supplements are “probably a waste of time and money,” according to the Northwestern University researchers.

Food supplements are “a waste of money”, according to a group of scientists (Image: E_mikh/Envato Elements)

“Most people assume that vitamins are completely benign, but we can see, in some cases, that they can be harmful,” the study authors point out. Taking supplements can also give people a false sense of security, as researchers warn. scientists.

As a result, dietary supplements can lead people to forgo other, more effective measures to prevent cancer and cardiovascular disease, such as a healthy diet and regular physical activity.

Previously, a group of researchers reviewed 80 studies on the effects of Omega 3 on cardiovascular health, and concluded that consuming the capsules does not reduce heart disease, stroke or death from these causes, but it can reduce triglycerides and It is effective in preventing some cases of cardiovascular disease.

Source: JAMA Network via NewScientist