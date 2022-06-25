Former BBB Juliette appears with a strapless dress in São João and fans applaud: “Divine”

Very June, Juliette appears in the show with a strapless dress made of little flags; Look

The ex-BBB Julietteappeared with a themed and daring look for a São João party this Thursday (23).

Wearing a dress made with fabric cut in the shape of little flags, strapless and very short, the BBB21 winner left followers and fans drooling when performing in the city of Campina Grande, her homeland.

“I wanted to explode with happiness“, wrote the famous in the caption. She sang with Elba Ramalho In the event.

Gil do Vigor, the singer’s former confinement partner, praised: “Wonderful“. Already Ariadna Arantes wrote in the comments: “That dress was awesome. And you, divine“. Another fan, anonymous, commented: “million look“. Check out:

GET ANGRY WITH FAN

Juliette Freirecountered a follower this Monday (20) after receiving a somewhat impolite comment.

On her profile on social media, she made a post telling that she had arrived in her home state: “In my Paraiba”.

“What do you mean in yours? You are appropriating a place that is not yours, lands that don’t belong to you! I think it’s selfish of you to win the BBB and still ignore your fans calling them cactus we all know they don’t do anything “replied a follower, visibly annoyed.