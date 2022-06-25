Former Grêmio player criticizes Renato Gaúcho and remembers day by day with the coach: ‘Zero work’

Midfielder Souza, now at Besiktas, criticized the coach Renato Gaucho, today without a club. In an interview with “Charla Podcast”, the player recalled the times he worked with the coach at Guildin 2013 and revealed what everyday life was like.

– Zero work, zero… Review. People say “But it works”. It depends… One thing that Pep Guardiola said, and I really appreciate it, is that it’s much more valid for him to win a league than a cup. Renato won a lot of cups at Grêmio, but see what he did in the Brazilian Championship? He never did anything-assessed Souza.

The midfielder also said that training at Grêmio was led by Renato’s assistant coach, Alexandre Mendes.

– Real player likes to work. Have to work. There’s no way to be comfortable, from the review of staying on the beach while others study. There’s no room for it anymore. You see the result he had at Flamengo,” he said.

Souza also stated that Renato was chasing the five-time champion Zé Roberto at Grêmio.

– I was very upset with an off-field question from him. He (Renato), somehow, was trying to affect Zé (Roberto), who was always very moral at Grêmio. He (Renato) wanted to be the guy on the show. He had that nagging. Because Zé was also a Christian, we had meetings at the concentration. I preached, Zé preached… He found out about it and ordered to end our meeting. “Player has to stay focused on the game”. Migué! I said, “I don’t agree.” He said that everyone has their religion. I didn’t like his attitude very much. Inside the field, we didn’t see much work – he reported.