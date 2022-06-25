Free flu vaccine is released to the entire population in BH

Starting next Monday (27), the entire population of Belo Horizonte who wants to be vaccinated against influenza can now get the immunizer for free at health posts in the capital of Minas Gerais. The doses were released after the end of the National Influenza Immunization Campaign, which ended on Friday, July 24th.

The immunizer is indicated for people of all ages, from six months of age. In addition to protecting against the most recent strain of flu, the vaccine ensures the reduction of transmission of the disease and prevents complications caused by the virus that can even lead to death.

For people who belong to priority groups, and who have not yet attended vaccination sites, immunization will continue to be available. Vaccination of everyone can be done at Health Centers, at extra posts and at drive-thru points (in these places the vaccine is applied only to adults).

Available for seniors in pharmacies

For the public over 60 years of age, the free dose of the vaccine is also available in some units of Drogaria Araújo and Droga Clara. The addresses of the pharmacies that offer the service can be checked in this link .

low coverage

Started on April 4 this year, the National Influenza Vaccination Campaign, promoted by the Ministry of Health, ended this Friday (24) without reaching the goal of immunizing 90% of the target audience in Belo Horizonte.

According to data from the Municipal Health Department, only 570,000 people in the capital have already taken the vaccine, which corresponds to 49.8% of the target audience covered by the campaign. This includes elderly people aged 60 and over, children aged six months and older, pregnant women, postpartum women, people with chronic diseases and various categories of workers.

Check the addresses of drive-thrus for vaccination in Belo Horizonte

Monday to Friday, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm (adults only)

Fire Department : Rua Piauí, 1815 Employees

Rua Piauí, 1815 Employees UFMG: Administrative Unit 2 – DAST, Ordinance 2 Avenida Antônio Abrahão Caram, 763 san jose

Avenida Antônio Abrahão Caram, 763 san jose COP-BH : Avenida Engenheiro Carlos Goulart, 900 Buritis

INFLUENZA VACCINATION CAMPAIGN – EXTRA STATIONS

UNA Centro-Sul College (Adult/Child) – Avenida Joao Pinheiro, 580 – Center. Open from 8 am to 6 pm

Avenida Joao Pinheiro, 580 Center. Open from 8 am to 6 pm College Pitágoras Centro-Sul (Adult) – Rua dos Timbiras, 1372 – Employees. Open from 8 am to 6 pm

Rua dos Timbiras, 1372 Employees. Open from 8 am to 6 pm Estácio de Sá College Forest Unit (Adult) – Avenida Francisco Sales, 23 – Forest. Open from 9 am to 5 pm.

SHOPPINGS