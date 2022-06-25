From Software’s Next Game Is Almost Ready

From Software already has a new game almost ready, although it hasn’t even been revealed to the world yet.

Hidetaka Miyazaki, president of From Software and the director of Elden Ring, among other mega successes of the company, commented in 2018 that in addition to Sekiro they were working on two other games. One of them is Elden Ring and it has already been released, the other one hasn’t even been revealed to the world yet, but it’s almost done.

“Yes, development is currently in its final stages,” Miyazaki replied to Japanese 4Gamer after being asked about this third project commented on in 2018 (thanks Gematsu).

Asked about his upcoming work, Miyazaki says that From Software is preparing games by other directors, but his next game as director is also in development.

“I’m already working on my next game as director, so I’d like to avoid revealing too much about it…In the medium to long term, I’d like to work on a more abstract fantasy than anything we’ve done in the past.”

As already reported, Miyazaki confirms that they are working on several games and at least 3 projects are confirmed, with one of them in its final phase.