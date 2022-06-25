FromSoftware has an undisclosed game in the final stages of production

After the resounding success of Elden Ring, there’s been a lot of speculation about FromSoftware’s next steps — and apparently, the company is already preparing something behind the scenes. Recently, Hidetaka Miyazaki, president of the studio, revealed that there is an unannounced project in the final stages of development.

The information came through 4Gamer, a vehicle in which Miyazaki gave an interview. As the site is in Japanese, Nibellion, a highly credible profile on Twitter, translated some of the most important points. Check it out below:

  • An unannounced project is in the final stages of development.
  • Miyazaki intends to remain focused on game direction and is already working on his next game.
  • Elden Ring will receive more updates.
In addition to the title in “final stage of development”, Miyazaki also confirmed that he wants to “continue focused on directing games” and that he is already working on his next project. Finally, the developer said that Elden Ring will receive more updates.

FromSoftware works to improve compensation for studio employees

Elsewhere in the interview, the director pointed out that FromSoftware is looking to improve salaries for in-house employees (veterans and newcomers), also noting that the work environment has “improved a lot” in recent years.

What will be the next project of the Japanese studio? guesses? Comment below!

