Gabriel Medina falls in round 2 of the Rio Pro and bids farewell to the fight for the fourth world title | surfing

Gabriel Medina arrived in Saquarema needing a real miracle to keep his chances of playing in the WSL Finals, in September. Absent from the first five stages of the year due to personal problems, the three-time world champion came from two heroic third places, which forced him to be champion of the Rio Pro to continue with title chances. Support was not lacking. Pushed by the crowd that packed Praia de Itaúna, Medina tried hard, but ended up eliminated in round 2.

Gabriel Medina scores 7.50 in the 7th heat in Saquarema for the World Surfing Championship

Callum Robson scores 8.17 in the 7th heat in Saquarema for the World Surfing Championship

The defeat by 15.57 to 10.37 to the Australian Collum Robson makes Gabriel say goodbye to the Rio Pro in the modest ninth place, with two defeats in the “Maracanã do Surfe”. After leaving the heat this Friday, the three-time world champion left the water complaining of pain and went straight to the WSL medical department. According to Gabriel’s physical trainer, Allan Menache, the surfer suffered a blow to his right knee and will be evaluated in the coming days.

Medina still has two stages to complete before the end of the season. The next one takes place from July 12, in Jeffreys Bay, South Africa.

Medina takes the lead, but takes a turn

Gabriel started the heat at full speed, getting a 7.50 wave in less than five minutes, raising the crowd present in the sand of Itaúna. Callum Robson responded with at 6.00, putting pressure on the Brazilian. Shortly after, the Australian found an 8.17, turning over the battery. Packed, Robson still caught a beautiful aerial, receiving 7.40 from the judges.

1 of 1 Gabriel Medina prays before entering the sea in Saquarema — Photo: Daniel Smorigo/WSL Gabriel Medina prays before entering the sea in Saquarema — Photo: Daniel Smorigo/WSL

Shortly after, the Australian entered a barrel and won 5.93, not being able to change notes. Even pushed by the crowd, who shouted in chorus “come, come, come”, Medina continued to struggle to find good waves. Nine minutes from the end, the three-time world champion risked an aerial shot, but ended up losing his balance on landing. It was not the same day for the Brazilian, who ended up eliminated from the Rio Pro in round 2.