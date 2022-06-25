Gasoline and ethanol have first price drop after three months of highs – Money Times

The average price of a liter of Gasoline It’s from ethanol in Brazil it had its first simultaneous drop after three months of highs, according to a survey by Ticket Log. Ethanol had a drop of 1.58%, while gasoline had a reduction of 0.35% in the average price.

According to data from the latest Ticket Log Price Index survey for the first half of June, the liter of Gasoline closed the period sold in the country at R$ 7.52 on average, 0.35% cheaper than the previous month. already the ethanol closed the fortnight at R$ 6.02.

“Fuel had the first simultaneous drop in price after consecutive increases that have been registered since February this year. Even so, it is worth mentioning that we are almost at the end of the first semester, with gasoline up by more than 9%, compared to January, and ethanol with an increase of 4.6%”, highlights Douglas Pina, director of Edenred Brasil .

Average price by state and region

The northeast region was the exception in the period with an increase of 0.01%, maintaining the most expensive liter in the country with R$ 7.65 sold on average. The lowest average for gasoline was sold in the southern region, with an average of R$ 7.15 per liter.

The lowest average price of ethanol was registered in the Midwest, at R$ 5.48. The most expensive average is no longer sold in the South, as it was last month, and was registered in the North of the country, at R$ 6.26.

In addition to having the lowest price for gasoline, São Paulo was also the state that recorded the lowest average price for ethanol and the biggest drop in the value of a liter of fuel in the entire country, down 7.04% from R$ 5.10 to BRL 4.74.

In the highlights of the most expressive increases in the entire national territory, ethanol in Bahia was 2.25% more expensive and went from R$6.12 to R$6.26. The highest average for the liter was sold at gas stations in Pará, at R$ 6.82.

