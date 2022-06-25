GDF will pay private hospitals to eliminate the queue of SUS surgeries

The Government of the Federal District (GDF) is preparing a public notice to call private hospitals to perform surgeries in the public network. The units will be remunerated at the list price of the Unified Health System (SUS).

According to Governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), the measure will be essential to reduce the waiting list for surgeries, which increased during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic has caused many surgeries to be postponed. We will recover this deficit with the contribution of private hospitals. I’ve already talked to some of them and they are willing to open up as much space as possible for patients,” said Ibaneis.

In the coming weeks, the governor should make an appeal to hospitals to fill free time with patients from the public network.

The expectation is that the Health Department will finish, by the end of next week, the call notice for hospitals in the DF’s private network.

Secretary Lucilene Florêncio delivered the preliminary calculations regarding the program to the Secretary of Finance. “It’s a rally. Our expectation is that we can zero the surgeries, obeying the order of severity, especially the orthopedic surgeries”, said Lucilene.