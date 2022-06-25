Geninha da Rosa Borges, the great lady of Pernambuco theater, dies

The theater of Pernambuco says goodbye to its great lady. Geninha da Rosa Borges, actress and theater director from Pernambuco with more than 60 shows under her belt, died on the afternoon ofthis Thursday (23). The artist had completed 100 years of life on the 21st.

According to family members, Geninha died at her home, in the North Zone of Recife, from natural causes. The wake takes place on Saturday (25), at Teatro de Santa Isabel, a place that was the stage for the actress so many times. Then, a cremation ceremony will be held at the Morada da Paz Cemetery, restricted to the family. Until the closing of this edition, the family members had not yet released the schedules.

Gene’s wish

“Mom always wanted her ashes to be thrown in front of the Santa Isabel Theater, where there is a baobab. during his last moments of life.

“She was weakened, very thin, but without any disease. It seems that she was just waiting to turn 100 to say goodbye. On her birthday there was a small celebration at home, only with her closest relatives. Today she woke up well, but shortly before after lunch he started to get out of breath. It was a very peaceful passage”, he explained.









life and trajectory

Maria Eugênia Franco de Sá da Rosa Borges was born in Recife, in 1922, the daughter of an Amazonian and a Carioca. She graduated in Anglo-Germanic Letters and in Pedagogy from the Faculty of Philosophy of Recife. A widow, she leaves four children, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Geninha’s debut in the theater took place in 1941, in the benefit theatrical performance “Noite de Estrelas”. Delighted with the young woman’s performance, the play’s director, Valdemar de Oliveira, decided to invite her to join the Pernambuco Amateur Theater (TAP). With the company, the artist had the opportunity to be directed by names such as Zbigniew Ziembinski, Bibi Ferreira and Luís de Lima.

Throughout her career, Geninha starred in and directed shows such as “Yerma”, by Garcia Lorca, and “A Comédia do Coração”, by Paulo Gonçalves. The comedy “Um Sábado em 30”, written by Luiz Marinho, is one of her most famous works.

Film, TV and Management

Away from the stage, Geninha also shone in film and television. As a child, she participated in the first Pernambuco talking film, “O Coelho Sai”, from 1939. Later, in 1983, she was in “Parahyba Mulher Macho”, by Tizuka Yamazaki.

Geninha also acted in “Baile Perfumado”, by Paulo Caldas and Lírio Teixeira, from 1997, and in the short films “Nóis Sofre Mais Nóis Goza”, by Sandra Ribeiro, and “Conceição”, by Heitor Dhalia, both filmed in 2002. On television, she made an appearance in the soap opera “Da Cor do Pecado”, by João Emmanuel Carneiro, in 2004. Then, in 2008, she participated in “A Favorita”, a plot by the same author.

At different times, Geninha also held management positions. In the 1960s, he coordinated the team of the Sistema Nacional de TV e Rádio Educação, starting a pioneering program in Pernambuco of drama classes for the radio. He also directed the Teatro de Santa Isabel on three occasions. The affection for cultural equipment was so great that the artist wrote a book about it, “Teatro de Santa Isabel: Nascedouro & Permanência”, published in 1992.

In a note of condolence, the Secretary of Culture and the Fundação de Cultura Cidade do Recife mourn the death of the actress and director. “Geninha was, she is and will forever be one of the biggest stars that ever shone in Pernambuco theater”, says the text.

The wake was scheduled by the family to take place this Saturday (25), from 9 am to 4 pm, at Teatro Santa Isabel, in downtown Recife. The burial time remains undisclosed.

