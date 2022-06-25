Germany issues gas warning, accuses Russia of ‘economic attack’

Germany triggered the “alarm stage” of its gas emergency plan on Thursday in response to falling Russian supplies, but it did not allow utilities to pass on rising energy costs to customers in Europe’s biggest economy.

The move is the latest escalation in a standoff between Europe and Moscow since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which exposed the bloc’s dependence on Russian gas supplies and sparked a frantic search for alternative energy sources.

The step is largely symbolic, signaling to businesses and families that painful cuts are on the way. But it marks a big change for Germany, which has cultivated strong energetic ties with Moscow since the Cold War.

Lower gas flows sparked warnings this week that Germany could slip into recession if Russian supplies stopped completely. A major survey on Thursday showed the economy was losing steam in the second quarter.

“We can’t be fooled: cutting off gas supplies is an economic attack on us by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin,” Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in a statement.

It is hoped that gas rationing will be avoided, but it cannot be ruled out, Habeck said, warning: “As of now, gas is a scarce commodity in Germany… gas, now in the summer.”

Russia has denied that the supply cuts were deliberate, with state-owned supplier Gazprom blaming a delay in returning repaired equipment caused by Western sanctions. The Kremlin said on Thursday that Russia had “strictly fulfilled all its obligations” to Europe.