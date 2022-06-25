Gilberto Gil will launch his first NFT during the celebration of 80 years – 06/24/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

Singer Gilberto Gil prepares to launch his first NFT (non-fungible token). The product is a crypto asset and works like a certificate of ownership linked to a digital product — a meme, for example. In the physical world, it would be equivalent to the deed of a house.

The digital asset opens the “Gil Futurível” collection, inspired by the singer’s 1969 track, and was made from a 3D scan of the Bahian’s body. The end result reproduces his bust, specifically.

The initiative is part of NFT.Rio, an international event on the subject that will take place at Parque Lage, in Rio de Janeiro, between June 30th and July 3rd. The work will go public on Sunday (26), when Gilberto Gil celebrates his 80th birthday.

Only 50 copies of the NFT will be made available for sale, while another 150 will be donated to members of a network that sponsors the event.

The sale value of the work will be defined by the 150 people who will be awarded free of charge. They must follow supply and demand parameters to reach a competitive market price.

ABOUT THE STAGE

Actor Expedito Araújo, who currently resides in Mozambique, gave a dramatic reading of the play “Chovem Amores na Rua do Matador” last week at the Sérgio Cardoso Theater in São Paulo. The work was adapted for the theater from a short story by Mia Couto and José Eduardo Agualusa. Actress Iara Jamra and cultural producer Celso Curi were there.