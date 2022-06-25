Giovanna Ewbank shows the tree house of her children’s dreams

Giovana Ewbank publishes images of her children’s tree house and impresses followers

The actress Giovanna Ewbank wowed fans by showing her children’s tree house. The famous showed details of the beautiful house she made for the children. The artist is married to the actor Bruno Gagliasso and together the two are the parents of three children. The couple’s firstborn, Chissomo, better known as Títi, recently turned nine, the middle child Bless, who is seven years old, and the youngest, little Zyan, who is one year and eleven months old.

In the images released on the actress’s social networks, Títi appears walking on the walkway that was built to reach the front door of the little house. It is possible to see Giovanna Ewbank showing the little monkey called Zé, jumping on one of the wires of the small house.

Recently Ewbank and her husband paid tribute to their eldest daughter Títi. She had a birthday last Tuesday (21), and received a beautiful statement from her parents. The girl who was adopted by Bruno and his wife in 2016, when the two were traveling through Malawi, in southern Africa.

In his social network, the husband of Giovanna Ewbank published a beautiful picture of her daughter and melted for the little one. In the publication, daddy all drooling wrote: “You arrived and everything changed! Happy Birthday. I love you so much,” the artist captioned the post.

Gio, on the other hand, did not contain himself and published a sequence of beautiful images with a puppy. In some records the two appear hugging. “I wish her power to be a reference for other girls and so they all grow up in a fairer world with more love. Because Títi is pure love, wrote the artist.

The trio’s mother also amused fans by showing Bless’ godmother, the actress Fernanda Paes Lemes, teaching the boy to speak “Pantanês”, just like the characters in the soap opera “Pantanal”, shown on TV Globo. The famous commented: “Godmother loves, Godmother teaches to speak Pantanese. Next step is to teach Black Horse lyrics. Aaaara”, he wrote jokingly Fê.

Tell us what you think!