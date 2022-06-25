Globo actor rips off part of the body and fights in the ICU: Spreading through the body

The former Globo star decided to reduce the pace of work after being on the verge of death

Ney Latorraca became one of the main names in Brazilian dramaturgy due to several works throughout his almost 50 years in the Globe. However, the veteran almost had his career cut short due to a botched surgery.

It turns out that 10 years ago, Ney Latorraca went through a very delicate situation involving his health. He spent almost 50 days in the ICU after undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder., which ended up causing inflammation in the bile ducts and spreading throughout the body.

Fortunately, the actor managed to recover from the scare but never again faced the same pace of work that he had before the serious health problem.

From 2012 onwards, Ney Latorraca dedicated himself to more spaced roles in soap operas and acted in films and comedy series.

“Success moved me, I didn’t know success was so violent like that. I wanted that popular hit so badly and it happened. I got scared at the time, got sick“, said the veteran in a recent interview with Persona In Foco, from TV Cultura.

At 77 years old, the famous is married to director Edi Botelho and chose to take a break from the pace of work to enjoy his free time with his partner. The series Cine Holliúdy, from the carioca broadcaster, was his last work on television, before the pandemic, still in 2019.

In the TV Cultura program, the actor Global also revealed that the bureaucratic issues surrounding his eventual death had already been anticipated. As he has no children, Ney Latorraca revealed that he will leave his assets to institutions dedicated to the theater.

“It’s my mother’s wish too. I think that’s how it has to be. What I gained from the theater has to go back to these causes. That’s the artist’s mission, at least for me,” said the veteran.