Glove de Pedreiro will have to pay millions of dollars to break contract with businessman, says columnist

Abhishek Pratap 5 hours ago News Comments Off on Glove de Pedreiro will have to pay millions of dollars to break contract with businessman, says columnist 5 Views

TV and Celebrities

Glove de Pedreiro faces adversity with the current businessman

Victor Tobias

Per Victor Tobias

Glove de Pedreiro will have to pay R$ 5.2 million to get rid of the agency
© Reproduction/[email protected]Glove de Pedreiro will have to pay R$ 5.2 million to get rid of the agency
Victor Tobias

The case of the influencer Mason’s Glove continues to talk. This week, columnist Leo Diasfrom the portal metropolises disclosed when the content creator would have in his account and the amount would represent practically nothing compared to the advertising contracts closed by the influencer.

Automatically, an alleged mismanagement by the entrepreneur was linked, Allan Jesus, a professional at ASJ Consultoria, the company responsible for managing young people’s careers. This Friday (24), Leo discovered that if Mason’s Glove want to break the contract with the company, the athlete would have to pay around R$ 5.2 million for breach of contract.

unfoldings

Second leothe businessman tried to buy real estate in cash for R$ 11 million, in addition to keeping half of Luva’s fee in the ‘Cauldron with Huck‘. As if that weren’t enough, Iran is still in the same house, located in Quijinguein Bahia, 322 kilometers from Salvador.

Desperate, Iran tried to contact a sports star (name not revealed), who promised to help. Other celebrities also showed support, such as Felipe Prior. In your Instagram, the ex-brother made himself available to help design his new house: “Hey Luva, I’m an architect. How sweet, right? If you want, I can design your house,” he said.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Man buys car with 60,000 coins rejected by Indians

A resident of Arur (Tamil Nadu, India) caused a stir when he recently arrived at …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved