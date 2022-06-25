Glove of Pedreiro: understand the controversy involving influencer and entrepreneur | Bahia

The controversy began after the young man from Bahia announced a break in recording videos, and made the businessman responsible for his career, Allan de Jesus, go public last Thursday (23) to explain advertising contracts that have not yet been paid to the influencer.

The announcement of a break in his career was made by Iran Ferreira, known as Luva de Pedreiro, last Sunday (19). In a video posted on his social networks, the young man from Bahia was irritated by the charges he had been suffering, which worried fans. Video below.

Glove de Pedreiro: Iran Ferreira does live angry with charges and announces pause in videos

After the post, rumors began that the influencer would have broken his contract with businessman Allan de Jesus, responsible for managing his career.

Allan de Jesus spoke about the case for the first time last Wednesday (22). He said that his contract with Iran Ferreira, known as Luva de Pedreiro, runs until 2026. Allan also informed that his company, ASJ Consultoria, had not received any communication about an attempted termination.

‘The truth, as always, will prevail’, said businessman in publication

Influencer has at least BRL 2 million to receive

Last Thursday (23) the businessman went public again to explain advertising contracts that have not yet been paid to Luva de Pedreiro. Allan de Jesus said that the influencer has R$ 2 million to receive. He stated that payment will be made from July 2022.

Who is Mason’s Glove?

Meet the ‘Pedreiro Glove’, a young internet phenomenon

Iran Ferreira is 20 years old and is currently the most followed football influencer on Instagram, with over 14 million followers. On TikTok, he mobilizes more than 17 million subscribers.

The name Luva de Pedreiro refers to the gloves used by young people to play football. He became a viral sensation with the catchphrase ‘receive’, in videos of his feats in a floodplain field in the city of Quijingue, 322 kilometers from Salvador.

Less than 24 hours after announcing the pause in the publication of the videos, the influencer made a new post, but did not comment on the decision to return to the networks.

The video published by Luva de Pedreiro on Monday (20) showed another of his football moves, accompanied by the caption: ‘Thanks to God, father’.