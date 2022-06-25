Goal, failure and controversy: how was Cruzeiro and Fábio’s reunion as opponents after 18 years | cruise

There were 17 consecutive seasons with the Cruzeiro shirt. Fábio is the athlete who most wore the blue mantle and one of the biggest idols of the club. After the troubled departure, he returned to face Cruzeiro – the last time was 18 years ago, in 2003, for Vasco – and was the protagonist of controversy in the game. The goalkeeper left leaked and failed in the move that led to the goal of Raposa.

For Fábio it was all very discreet before the ball rolled. Silence on the eve of questions from the press and normal warm-up on the Maracanã lawn, minutes before the match. Before entering the field, he was the one who raised the cry of motivation at the door of the Fluminense locker room. But discretion was not maintained throughout the confrontation.

1 of 4 Fábio takes off gloves to greet former Cruzeiro teammates, in a game for the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Reproduction/ Sportv Fábio takes off gloves to greet former Cruzeiro teammates, in a game for the Copa do Brasil – Photo: Reproduction/ Sportv

In the first half, the goalkeeper almost got in the way of a ball out. He wasn’t triggered once with danger, but he was startled by a shot by Zé Ivaldo in the first half – which was going out. Early, the goalkeeper failed to position himself and lost sight of the goal. He patted the ball that was almost out, giving the corner. In the charge, in the 51st minute, Cruzeiro scored.

At 50 min of the 1st half – Fábio fails in Zé Ivaldo’s kick and sends him out

But before Raposa’s goal, when the match was still 1-0 for Fluminense, the goalkeeper was the center of controversy. On the way out of the goal, he couldn’t stop the body and left the area, with the ball and all. Even touching the ball with the gloves outside the area, the referee ordered the game to continue. Cruzeiro players complained a lot. Edu and Paulo Pezzolano were cautioned with yellow cards.

3 of 4 Fluminense x Cruzeiro: Fábio gets in the way and touches the ball with his hand outside the area – Photo: Reproduction Fluminense x Cruzeiro: Fábio gets in the way and touches the ball with his hand outside the area – Photo: Reproduction

With the positive result, Fábio left the field the same way he entered: in silence. But if he didn’t speak to the press, his former teammate at Cruzeiro, Rômulo, gave an interview. On his way out to the dressing rooms, the side valued Fábio’s story at Toca da Raposa.

– Strange, isn’t it? Fábio in the last 17 years with the Cruzeiro shirt, today on the opposite side, was strange. But he is a sensational guy and Cruzeiro fans have a lot of respect for him. We will always be forever grateful for everything he gave for this shirt and the fans know how to recognize that as they always did with all the players who came through here.