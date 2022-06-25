Goals and best moments of Internacional 3 x 0 Coritiba for the Brazilian Championship | 06/24/2022

Inter beats Coritiba 3-0.

Let’s go up to 50.

Colorado goalkeeper makes a great save saving Coritiba’s goal.

Final straight of the game in Beira-Rio.

Maurício, Kaique Rocha and Caio Vidal took the place of Taison, Rodrigo Moledo and Pedro Henrique.

Rafael William defends one more.

Fabricio hits from the edge of the area and the ball passes very close to the goal.

Moledo finishes and the goalkeeper of Coxa avoids the fourth goal.

Johnny replaces Carlos de Pena.

Alemão receives in front, dribbles the marker and sends it to the net. It’s the third!

Good move worked by Coritiba, Igor Paixão finishes, but sends it out.

Ball rolling for the final stage of Inter x Coritiba.

Inter will beat Coritiba 2-0.

Let’s go to 48.

And the second! De Pena crosses, Taison adjusts and Edenilson hits the plate to widen the score.

Pedro Henrique hits from afar, but the goalkeeper defends calmly.

Coritiba arrives in danger once again, but goalkeeper Daniel pushes away.

Bustos sits down and leaves the field for Heitor’s entrance.

Coritiba felt the goal and Inter exchanged passes.

Pedro Henrique and Taison’s play only pushes into the nets. Colorado in front.

Coritiba better in the game, even playing away from home.

Inter pulls the counterattack, the ball reaches Alemão inside the area, who kicks the goalkeeper’s defense. In the spare, Edenilson sends over the goal.

In the first minute, Alef Manga crosses and Léo Gamalho hits the post. What a chance!

The game starts in Beira-Rio.

Almost everything ready for departure. Soon the ball will roll in Beira-Rio.

Players are already on the field of play warming up for the match.

Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes officiates the match, assisted by Cristhian Passos Sorence and Tiago Gomes da Silva. Emerson de Almeida Ferreira will be the video referee.

Warley, Diego Porfírio and Adrián Martínez are suspended; Marcão, Robinho and Andrey are injured and Régis was not included due to a technical choice.

Mercado, David and Moses are suspended; Wanderson, Renê and Boschilia are injured.

After a midweek of Copa do Brasil, the ball rolls again for the Brazilian Championship. Inter and Coritiba really need the win.

In the fifth position in the table, Internacional seeks to return to the G-4 against Coritiba, which is trying to move away from the relegation zone.

It’s Friday, but it’s Brasileirão day. Soon the ball will roll in Beira-Rio to Internacional and Coritiba. Let’s go together!

Date: 06/24/2022

Championship: Brasileirão 2022

Location: Porto Alegre

Stadium: Riverside

Time: 21:30

Where to watch: Premiere.

Real time: VAVEL Brazil



Time: 21:30 (Brasilia time)

Broadcast: Premiere. THE VAVEL Brazil will do the real time of the match.

Rafael William; Matheus Alexandre, Henrique, Luciano Castán and Guilherme Biro (Egídio); Willian Farias, Matías Galarza and Thonny Anderson; Igor Paixão, Alef Manga and Léo Gamalho.

Daniel; Bustos, Rodrigo Moledo, Vitão and Thauan Lara; Gabriel, De Pena, Edenilson, Taison and Pedro Henrique; Alexandre Alemão

Coach Gustavo Morínigo returns to link the left side Egídio, the right side Natanael, the goalkeeper Alex Muralha and the striker Fabrício Daniel, who were left out of the athlete. Régis, by choice of the coach, is out.

Coach Mano Menezes will have absences for the match. Alan Patrick and Paulo Victor had flu-like symptoms and are out of the game. On the other hand, Caio Vidal, Gustavo Maia and Wesley Moraes are the news among those listed.

There are five games without a win, Coritiba urgently need the victory. After starting the competition well, the team plummeted and is approaching the relegation zone.

After a good streak and entry into the G-4 of the competition, Inter stumbled in the last round and took an incredible comeback from Botafogo in Beira-Rio, losing their position among the top four in the table.

This Friday, Internacional and Coritiba open the 14th round of the Brazilian Championship. Colorado wants to recover from the defeat in the last round and get closer to the leader Palmeiras, while Coritiba, after starting the competition well, need the victory to move away from the relegation zone. Game promise!