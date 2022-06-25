Goat sets off explosives and wounds Russian soldiers in Ukraine







As a result of the goat’s ‘chaotic’ movements, the animal triggered several grenades. Photo: Jorge Salvador/Unsplash

Russian soldiers were injured during a military action in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine, after explosives installed by their forces were unintentionally set off, and by a… goat!

Second New York Post, with information from Ukrainian authorities, about 40 Russian soldiers occupied a hospital in a village in the region and set up a ‘circle defense’ around the site, connecting several wires in grenades.

The decision, however, proved to be quite wrong when a goat from a nearby farm came close to the wires and, in despair, ended up triggering them, which caused the explosion of some grenades.

“As a result of the goat’s ‘chaotic’ movements, the animal ‘discarded’ several grenades,” Ukrainian Defense Intelligence reported. “As a result of a chain reaction, several (Russians) suffered injuries of varying degrees of severity.”

It is unknown if the goat, who became a hero in the conflict, was injured.

According to local authorities, approximately 60% of Zaporizhzhia Oblast is now under the control of Russian forces, which have been bombing the region and causing destruction.