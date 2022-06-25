‘God Made the Decision’ to Overthrow Abortion, Says Trump

Former President of the United States celebrated the Supreme Court decision that rescinded federal abortion rights.

247 – Former US President Donald Trump celebrated the Supreme Court’s determination to rescind federal abortion rights, and said the decision was divine intervention.

“God made the decision,” Trump said in an interview with Fox News.

“It brings everything back to the states where it always belonged,” Trump said. “This is following the Constitution and giving rights back when they should have been granted a long time ago,” he added.

The Republican also released a note celebrating the decision and saying that his promise was kept.

“Today’s decision, which is the biggest WIN for LIFE in a generation, along with other decisions that have been announced recently. They were only possible because I delivered everything as promised, including appointing and securing three highly respected and strong Constitutionalists to the United States Supreme Court,” Trump said in a statement, according to the New York Post.

“It was a great honor to do so! I did not give in to the radical left Democrats, their partners in the fake news media, or the RINOs (so-called Republicans) who are also the true but silent enemies of the people,” he added.

The Court’s decision overturned the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade and returned abortion policy to states, many of which are about to severely restrict the procedure.

