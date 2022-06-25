‘God Made the Decision’ to Overthrow Abortion, Says Trump

Abhishek Pratap 4 hours ago News Comments Off on ‘God Made the Decision’ to Overthrow Abortion, Says Trump 7 Views

Former President of the United States celebrated the Supreme Court decision that rescinded federal abortion rights.




About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Young is prevented from inheriting R$ 62 million for not working; understand the case

A 26-year-old Australian girl has inherited a massive $12 million fortune, but is unable to …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved