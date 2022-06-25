Gol opens effective and temporary job openings for various positions

Gol, a Brazilian airline, has new job opportunities for mid-level professionals. It is mainly for those who wish to exercise their services from home, in the form of work remote. The company has more than 15,000 employees and wants more people on the team to continue growing.

You do not need to have completed higher education to participate. The offer is for the position of Customer Service Teleoperator II. Those interested in being part of the selection process need, in addition to meeting the requirements, to have some equipment at home essential for the function.

GOL airline opens new vacancies

Open positions are available on the Gol page on the Gupy website. The main requirement is to be over 18 years old, intermediate knowledge of the Office suite and the following resources:

Computer or notebook with Intel Core i3 – 6100T or higher, compatible with 4GB of RAM (free), 90GB Hard Disk (HD) (free) and 3 USB 2.0 ports.

Computer with Windows 10 operating system or higher, as well as antivirus installed.

Fixed Internet with a minimum speed of 30Mb (using Wi-fi and 3G/4G is not allowed)

According to guidance from the airline GOL, the equipment for use at work cannot be Sagemcom branded. The vacancies for the position of Teleoperator are by contract temporary. In addition, they are exclusive opportunities for people with disabilities (PwD).

Those selected will stay in the company for a period of 180 days, that is, for six months. The job is in customer service by phone or email.

In addition to the salary compatible with the position, GOL guarantees its employees a meal voucher; transportation vouchers; health plan; partnership club; dental plan and much more. Another great advantage is the benefit in trips.

See the step-by-step process for signing up: