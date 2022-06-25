Gottardo is impressed with victory over Internacional: ‘Best game of Botafogo in recent years’

Historic defender of Brazilian football and champion wherever he went, Wilson Gottardo impressed with the great victory of the Botafogo by 3 to 2 over the Internationallast Sunday, in Beira-Rio, for the Brazilian championship. The former player highlighted the performance of the alvinegro team, which played almost all the time with one less.

– It’s a game that has taken on a different proportion. It could have been more limited, mainly because of Botafogo’s situation and because Internacional came from victories. A refereeing mistake changed the game, disrupted it for good, messed with the pride of Botafogo players. The tactical structure was highly respected by the athletes, tireless, piazon it was perfect, it was a line of five. It was a lesson in tactics and disposition. For me, it was Botafogo’s best game in recent years – summarized Gottardo, in an interview with the “Charla Podcast”.

The victory was so memorable that it made the former defender go back in time and remember 1995, the year of Botafogo’s Brazilian title.

– I felt like an integral part of the process, it made me go back to memory. I don’t compare generations or decades, but this is the game, it’s the way to play. In 1995 there was nothing, there were 11 shirts, a technical commission, two directors and a president. There was this behavior that he had in that game, even with four months of late wages. When he put that spirit to play and didn’t omit himself, he was smart. The disallowed goals mess with the opponent, they come nitpicking on the field, Edenilson kicked Piazon, it was aggression, the VAR ignored. In addition to the play that led to the first goal – she recalled.

