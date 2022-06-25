Grêmio complains about the lack of an anti-doping test in a tie with the CSA: “It caused strangeness” | Guild

The draw between CSA and Grêmio on Thursday night had an atypical situation, as reported by the Rio Grande do Sul club. There was no team at the Rei Pelé Stadium to collect the samples for the anti-doping tests of the players, provided for in the competition regulations. The fact, however, was not recorded in a summary and was the subject of Grêmio’s complaint.

In the document, referee Ramon Abatti Abel did not mention anything about the situation. After the game, Tricolor football vice president Denis Abrahão also complained about the absence of anti-doping when talking about the quality of the Serie B games. .

– They won’t see any great game in Serie B. Because there are facts that we don’t know in Serie B. I don’t remember a game without anti-doping. I want to make it clear that I’m not raising suspicions, just saying that I was surprised by the fact that I didn’t have anti-doping. I just think that a championship with the grandeur of Serie B, some top-tier clubs, which fell due to incompetence, for example, we deserve better treatment – ​​pointed out Denis Abrahão.

1 of 1 Dénis Abrahão, vice president of football for Grêmio — Photo: Eduardo Moura/ge.globo Dennis Abrahão, vice president of football for Grêmio — Photo: Eduardo Moura/ge.globo

in contact with the ge, the Alagoas Football Federation stated that it is the CBF that determines the steps for carrying out anti-doping. And that the exam took place in other games of Alagoas teams in Series B.

The report contacted the CBF, which explained that what happened is within the normality of the competition. In the second division of the Brazilian Championship, 80% of the games in the round receive anti-doping testing, something that is within the work policy of the anti-doping commission following the established norms.

Therefore, it follows a kind of relay in relation to the clubs that perform the procedure. If a team has not been tested in this round, in the other round it goes through the process naturally.

Grêmio tied with CSA on Thursday night by 1 to 1 and was left with 22 points, in fourth place. However, they can lose their spot in the G-4 to Sport, who plays with Brusque on Saturday. Tombense can also equal Tricolor’s score, but would need to take five goals from the difference in the balance.

The Grêmio group remains in Maceió this Friday, held a training session in the late morning and returns to Porto Alegre in the afternoon. The arrival is scheduled for the end of the night in the capital of Rio Grande do Sul. The next game will be on Tuesday, against Londrina, at Arena.