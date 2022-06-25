Grêmio does not accept agreement for disagreeing with the value of the fine and will be judged by the STJD for discriminatory chants | Guild

In a hearing held this Friday afternoon, Grêmio did not accept the approval of the disciplinary transaction proposed by the Sports Justice Prosecutor. The reason was a disagreement regarding the amount of the fine indicated. With this, the gaucho club will be judged at the STJD (Superior Court of Sports Justice) for discriminatory chants by the fans in the match against Cruzeiro, on May 8.

The denial of the proposed agreement is not related to the awareness-raising actions pointed out by the Prosecutor’s Office. In fact, the club has committed itself to all the guidelines requested by the body. However, he disagreed with the fine that would be imposed.

Grêmio understood that the fine to be paid should be five times less than Cruzeiro’s, since five moments were mentioned in the petition when the Cruzeiro fans performed homophobic chants. In the opinion of the gauchos, the fine to be paid should be proportionally five times smaller, which was not accepted by the STJD.

– At no time do we refuse to carry out awareness-raising actions. On the contrary. We will do this regardless of the transaction. However, we cannot agree with the proposal of equal fines for Cruzeiro and Grêmio, as the acts carried out by Cruzeiro fans occurred on 5 different occasions during the match, while in relation to Gremio fans the narrative of the complaint is from a single moment ; this without even going into the merits of the number of fans involved, which is also very discrepant. Justice is not done by equally punishing unequal acts – argued Grêmio’s lawyer, Jorge Petersen.

The proposed disciplinary transaction was initially made only to Cruzeiro. Grêmio manifested itself in the process to also receive a similar initiative.

– It is also important to mention that, originally, the proposal for a sports disciplinary transaction was only offered to Cruzeiro. And it was Grêmio’s initiative to request that the transaction also be offered, which shows that the club was all interested in carrying out the agreement, but never with the same pecuniary fine – completed Petersen.

After that duel in the sixth round of Série B of the Brasileirão, Grêmio entered the court with news of infraction reporting homophobic chants from Cruzeirão fans towards the Gaucho fans. The Minas Gerais club was denounced in the STJD, as well as the tricolor itself.

However, Cruzeiro accepted, in this same hearingthe agreement with the Prosecutor’s Office for disciplinary transaction and avoided trial in the Courthaving to pay a fine and adopt some educational and pedagogical measures.

The Minas Gerais club, in turn, also entered the Notícia de Infração in the STJD and reported discriminatory chants by Grêmio fans directed at opposing fans. According to the process, the phrase sung by the tricolores was “Maria plays volleyball”.

The gaucho club will be judged in article 243-G of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code (CBJD), which deals with the practice of discrimination. The foreseen penalty is a fine of R$ 100 R$ 100 thousand, in addition to the loss of the number of points if the infraction has been committed simultaneously by a considerable number of people. There is no date for the trial yet.