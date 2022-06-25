Group that supports Landim reacts after criticism from a group of Flamengo members: “Without foundation” | Flamengo

The letter from a group of partners, with the presence of former presidents and vice-presidents, moved Flamengo’s backstage. Also in a letter, the União Rubro-Negra group, which supports Rodolfo Landim, spoke out.

+ A group of Flamengo members, including former presidents, writes a letter with criticism: “Addicted to amateurism”

In the publication, the group says that the current cast is going through a “natural transition”, and that it considers some of the criticisms made by opponents to be unfounded.

– In our view, although the intention may have been good, the content of part of the letter did not follow this path. Some baseless criticisms, including some of the matters, which are not even within the competence of the Board of Directors.

1 of 3 Rodolfo Landim in speech after inauguration in Gávea — Photo: Fred Gomes Rodolfo Landim in speech after inauguration in Gávea — Photo: Fred Gomes

Check out the full letter:

URN Group – União Rubro-Negra

Grupo URN feels obliged to comment and position itself on the Letter published by the opposition, on the current management of Clube de Regatas do Flamengo.

Any and all suggestions to improve the Club, in any of its aspects, must always be welcomed and democratically taken into account.

In our view, although the intention may have been good, the content of part of the letter did not follow this path. Some baseless criticisms, including some of the matters, which are not even within the competence of the Board of Directors.

Despite the overwhelming majority of signatories being opposing characters in the election won with a large margin of votes and just over 6 months ago, we suspect that the real motivation of this movement is external to the Club.

Perhaps the October election, with candidates who are politically active at the Club, could play an important role in this. We are all fans and we are not satisfied with the current performance of the team.

At the same time, we have noticed the Board’s clear intention to solve the problems of a cast that has won everything, but that, four years later, goes through a natural transition.

This happened with the main teams that marked the season and won everything. The biggest examples are Real Madrid and Barcelona. Just to remind you, our exceptional World Champion team took four years to be Brazilian Champion again in 1987.

Our VP of Football, so far, has been in charge of football for four years and we have been Brazilian Champions in three; in addition to the Libertadores title after 38 years.

The URN group provides full support to the second Landim Management, remembering that the first is already in history, in all its aspects, as one of the most competent and successful in the history of the Flamengo.

Greetings Red-Black.

Flamengo hopes to recover Gabigol’s good phase against América-MG for the Brazilian

The letter from the União Rubro-Negra group also had repercussions. Marco Aurélio Assef, candidate in the last elections, expressed himself on Twitter.

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the ge Flamengo podcast 🎧