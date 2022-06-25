Gugu’s daughters leave their mother’s mansion and move to California

Daughters of Gugu Liberato decide to move from the mansion where they live with their mother

The presenter’s twin daughters gugu releasedSofia and Marina, announced that they will leave the mansion where they live with their mother, the doctor Rose Mirian Di Matteo, and will live in California, United States. The girls, who just turned 18, were approved at different universities and decided to move to continue their studies.

Marina will live with her boyfriend, Felipe Lessa, in Los Angeles and will study Film Production and Administration at “Loyala Marymount University”. Sofia, on the other hand, studied Business Administration and Finance at “Pepperdine University”. She is also moving in with her boyfriend, Gabriel Gavino.

Recently, the twins posted a record of their high school graduation and thanked their mother for the achievement. Both published photos next to their mother and paid tribute to her. Sofia declared herself in the post and captioned the beautiful photo saying: “I couldn’t miss photos of this day with my best friend, my mother”, if the daughter of Free Gugu.

Marina, in another record, also left her statement to her mother. She appears hand in hand with the doctor and melts saying: “Eternal”, wrote the other daughter of the presenter. In the comments of the publications made by the twins, many fans and admirers of the presenter Gugu Liberato praised the beautiful photos.

Some netizens said: “Ahh too beautiful”, wrote a fan. Another said, “Beautiful! Congratulations, Sofia! Surely your Father, wherever he is, is very proud!”. And yet another wished: “Congratulations Marina!” – these were some comments left by netizens and followers of the presenter’s family.

In January of this year, the widow of the ex-commander of the Sunday program “Domingo Legal”, shown by SBT, decided to change and adopted a more natural hair. She ditched the long blonde strands and let the white come out. This look she currently remains. At the time, the doctor surprised everyone by showing the result on her social media.

