Gui Santos cries with the choice of the Golden State Warriors and reveals that he had already given up on the NBA Draft: ‘I was going to sleep’

After standing out at Minas Tênis Clube and arriving in the Brazilian national team, Gui Santos was drafted by the Golden State Warriors for the NBA

O Brazil there’s one more player in NBA. Last Thursday night (24th), Gui Santoswing who played in recent seasons in the Minas Tennis Clubwas selected 55th in the American Basketball League Draft by Golden State Warriorsthe current champion team.

“It’s complicated. Leaving where I left, to get where I’m getting… It was a lot of fighting, a lot of war, really. What was curious is that I thought I wouldn’t be drafted. In the end, I already came to the room, I was going to sleep. Then I got the call from my agent: ‘Go to the living room now’, at the time I started to cry (laughs), you’re crazy”, commented the athlete in an interview with the Live Basketball BR channel shortly after the choice announcement.

Even at just 20 years old, Gui Santos was already a well-known figure in Brazilian basketball. Created by Minas Tênis Clube, the player appeared on the national scene a few seasons ago and was gaining more and more prominence as the years passed. Last season, the athlete helped the Belo Horizonte team to win the Super 8 Cup, be third in the League of the Americas and third in the NBB.

With his good performance at Minas, Gui Santos took the award for best sixth man of the last season of the NBB. In 2021/2022, Gui averaged 10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists in the domestic league season.

It is worth remembering that Gui Santos had already tried to go to the NBA through the draft, before last season, and ended up taking his name off the list of players a few days before the selection of athletes by the franchises.

Brazilian athletes already chosen in the draft:

2022 – Gui Santos (Golden State Warriors – 55th position)

2019 – Didi Louzada (Atlanta Hawks – 35th position)

2014 – Bruno Caboclo (Toronto Raptors – 20th position)

2013 – Raul Neto (Atlanta Hawks – 47th position)

2013 – Lucas Nogueira (Boston Celtics – 16th position)

2012 – Fab Melo (Boston Celtics – 22nd position)

2010 – Paulão Prestes (Minnesota Timberwolves – 45th position)

2007 – Tiago Splitter (San Antonio Spurs – 28th position)

2006 – Marcus Vinicius (New Orleans/Oklahoma City Hornets – 43rd position)

2004 – Anderson Varejão (Orlando Magic – 30th position)

2004 – Rafael Araújo (Toronto Raptors – 8th position)

2003 – Leandro Barbosa (San Antonio Spurs – 28th position)

2002 – Nenê Hilário (New York Knicks – 7th position)

1988 – Rolando Ferreira (Portland Trail Blazers – 26th position)

1984 – Oscar Schmidt (New Jersey Nets – 131st)

1976 – Marquinhos Abdala (Portland Trail Blazers – 162nd position)