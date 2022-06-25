Gui Santos is chosen by the Golden State Warriors in the Draft

After a lot of waiting and speculation, it’s now official: Gui Santos has become the 16th Brazilian to be chosen in the NBA Draft. The 20-year-old Minas Tênis winger was picked by the defending NBA champions, the Golden State Warriors, in the 55th pick in the rookie recruitment list. It was practically on the edge: after him, only three more names were announced. So, according to the player himself, he was already going to sleep because he thought he had no more chance of making that dream come true.

There was suspense, but during a long process that is the American League’s flirtation with promises around the world, some clues had already been given about a possible interest by the Warriors in the player. For example: in May of this year, while the team was playing a difficult series against the Memphis Grizzlies in the playoffs, a club scout came to Brazil to watch at least two games of Minas, according to the UOL Esporte.

This was the first official on-site assessment by an employee of the California franchise. Not many American league scouts come to Brazil to do this type of study, which includes not only technical analysis, but also an investigation into the player’s habits and past.

The trip draws attention due to the fact that, among the 30 clubs in the NBA, the Warriors were perhaps already the ones with the most information about the Brazilian. After all, it is the club that today employs former player Leandrinho Barbosa – champion in 2015 for the team – as assistant coach in Steve Kerr’s commission.

Gui Santos and Leandrinho played together for Minas Tênis in 2019. The then veteran scorer was, then, a fundamental and natural part of the young winger’s assessment — but the Warriors naturally didn’t base a million-dollar decision on just one person’s opinion. Hence the scout’s visit to Brazil and the detailed study of the athlete’s game through hours and hours of recorded matches.

And what did the Warriors see? A player who has the profile that teams are looking for today in a modern player in position 4: a winger with good reach and physical capacity that allows him to accompany the most athletic players in the NBA, with good defensive versatility capable of defending different players and in different situations. schemes, and with a diversified offensive game.

The Warriors stand out for being a team where all players need to do a little bit of everything — defend, create, shoot — and they saw in Gui this type of athlete; the NBA scouts who spoke with the UOL Esporte highlight Gui’s ability to create and pass as his most interesting feature, something that few players of his size have but which is increasingly being fundamental in basketball in the biggest basketball league in the world. On the other hand, his three-point shot (now below average) is pointed out as the key variable to determine his trajectory in the NBA.

Clearly, the Warriors liked what they saw enough, and they bet on this promising player with their draft pick.

What’s next?

Gui’s next steps with the Warriors are still uncertain. The club’s board has not yet made a decision regarding the Brazilian. There are four possible paths:

sign him now for the next season;

let him pursue an NBB career, monitoring his development;

encourage him to seek a stronger league abroad, also as a way of adapting to life far from home;

finally, use the Golden State branch of the NBA’s developmental league, the G-League, in the city of Santa Cruz, California.

The immediate use of Gui Santos by the Warriors is seen by scouts in the league, in contact with the UOL Esporte, as something unlikely at the moment. An NBA team can employ up to 17 players during the season, and Golden State now has nine players under contract. In addition to Gui, the club selected two other players on Draft night, who are now at the front of the line: forward Patrick Baldwin (pick number 28) and point guard Ryan Hollins (44th, whose pick cost $2 million). club coffers).

Gui Santos debuted in the Brazilian national team as a teenager and is seen as a key player for the decade Image: Disclosure/CBB

For a team that thinks about the second championship, the expectation of competition is that the rest of the squad will be filled with more experienced players. The reading, then, is that the Warriors would keep the rights to the player, but counting on his development in other squares to, who knows, reach the NBA a few years later and more ready to contribute. But, reiterating: this route has not yet been defined internally by the club, according to a source close to the situation.

In conversation with journalists after the draftO GM Warriors Bob Myers hasn’t ruled out the possibility of Gui joining the Warriors roster later this season.

Monitored during the pandemic

The closing of airports and borders in recent years has made life more complicated for foreign NBA hopefuls. Still, Gui Santos’ progress in numbers and performance were enough to keep him on the league’s radar. A year ago, after the 2021 Draft, the specialist Jonathan Givony, from ESPN and one of the leading authorities on the subject, had Gui projected as a possible 33rd in the draft. Around the same time, an NBA scout, on condition of anonymity, told UOL Esporte who believed that Gui had a real chance of exiting in the first round in 2022, and that interest in him was quite genuine around the league.

The price of Gui Santos, however, did not take off to this point. Largely because of a class of recruits that positively surprised college basketball and increased competition for a few spots.

To try to have a greater impact on the evaluation of the franchises, then, Gui Santos traveled to the United States to do private training with ten different teams – including the Golden State Warriors – and the backstage conversations grew again that the Brazilian would be chosen in the second round of the championship. Draft. On Thursday night, the Warriors made the dream come true.

Gui Santos leads the ball in Minas Tênis game against Bauru for the NBB Image: Victor Lira / Bauru Basket

Who is Gui Santos?

Guilherme Carvalho dos Santos was born in Brasília, the son of a former basketball player – pivot Deivisson, who had a long career in the country’s elite. He grew up around the courts and from a very young age he caught the attention of scouts and coaches.

Early on, he joined the professional cast of Minas Tênis at the age of 16, in the 2018/19 season. But her transition to the adult cast was made with care. It was only in 2020/21, already more physically mature, that he became part of the Belo Horizonte team rotation, entering the radar of the NBA scouts once and for all.

In January 2020, by the way, he received his first call-up to the Brazilian national team, called by Croatian Aleksandar Petrovic, a declared admirer. If he has not yet become a protagonist of a high-budget club, he has shown in the last two years constant evolution to the point of convincing the Golden State Warriors to bet on his future.