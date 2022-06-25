Gustavo Henrique can leave Flamengo for another giant of Brazilian football

Gustavo Henrique can leave Flamengo in this transfer window. The defender, who has only played 6 games in the current Brazilian season, has not played since the defeat to Red Bull Bragantino, on June 8th.

The player arrived at the Rio de Janeiro club in 2020, after more than a decade at Santos. However, at Fla, the defender never managed to repeat the level he had shown at the São Paulo club, despite having played some important matches in the Brasileirão title campaign that year.

Gustavo Henrique can head to Grêmio

So, now, the player can be involved in a trade for the striker Ferreira, from Grêmio. That’s because, the portal Torcedores pointed out that the defender is included in a long list of names made available by Fla to Tricolor Gaúcho, in order to reduce the values ​​of Grêmio’s shirt 10.

It is worth mentioning that Grêmio himself had already made polls for the defender in the last window, which may increase the chances of the deal moving forward.

Gustavo Henrique is 28 years old and has played 84 games for the Rio de Janeiro club, with 7 goals scored and 3 other assists provided. With the team’s shirt, he has 4 outstanding titles: Brasileirão, two Supercopas do Brasil and a Recopa Sudamericana.