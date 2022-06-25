Guta Stresser says multiple sclerosis is ‘parked’

Actress Guta Stresser, 49, revealed that, after the scare after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, the disease is “parked” and has not progressed to the bone marrow region.

In a video recorded for the program “A Tarde É Sua”, on RedeTV!, and shared by presenter Sonia Abrão on Instagram, the artist explained that she received the diagnosis a little over a year ago.

According to him, she is currently doing well and the most recent MRI she had showed that the disease has not progressed to other parts of her body, and remains restricted to the brain part, which, she stressed, “is a good prognosis”.

“Everything is fine with me. I was diagnosed a little while ago, I had a return MRI, which showed that the disease is parked, the lesions have not progressed, my lesions are in the nervous system, in the brain, they have not invaded the spinal cord, which is also a good prognosis”, he declared.

Famous for having played the character Bebel in “A Grande Família” (TV Globo), Guta Stresser discovered the incurable, progressive and autoimmune chronic disease that has inflammation and neuronal losses as its characteristics, about 1 year ago and is undergoing treatment by SUS (Unified Health System).

Recently, the actress used her profile on social media to thank the love and support she has received from fans.

“I’m here, alive, spying on the world, learning to deal with MS and so, so grateful for so much love and support I’ve been getting here. We’ve reached 181k and that’s only possible because I have the best followers/friends in the world” , she said in Stories on Instagram.