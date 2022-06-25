Half of salary negotiations have gained above inflation in June – News

Half of Brazilian workers’ salary negotiations resulted in a real gain (above inflation) in June. The percentage is higher than in May, 17.4%. The value is also higher than that recorded in 2022 (22.9%) and in the last 12 months (16.2%). The data are from the Salariometer, made by Fipe (Fundação Instituto de Pesquisas Econômicas).

In June, 43.8% of salary readjustments were equal to the INPC (National Consumer Price Index) for the period. Already 6.3% were below inflation. But the increase in wage average in June was 10.6% and was below that of the previous month (11.2%). Even so, it managed to exceed the percentage registered in 2022 (10%) and in the last 12 months (9.4%).





The survey also showed that workers’ compensation did not present any real gain in relation to the INPC of the last 12 months, which accumulates a high of 11.9%. Professionals have not had a significant real adjustment since September 2021, when the index became null, after the remuneration retract 0.9% in August and 1.6% in July last year.

O average value of salaries was R$ 1,610 in June, a higher amount than in May (R$ 1,581). The increase is even more expressive compared to last year (R$ 1,477) and 2022 (R$ 1,485).







* Internship R7under the supervision of Ana Vinhas