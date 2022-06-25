Health Department confirms local transmission of smallpox from monkeys in Rio | Rio de Janeiro



Mayor Eduardo Paes and Health Secretary Rodrigo Prado at the Rio Operations Center – Archive/ Marcos Porto/O Dia Agency

Mayor Eduardo Paes and Health Secretary Rodrigo Prado at the Rio Operations CenterArchive/ Marcos Porto/O Dia Agency

Published 06/24/2022 14:29

Rio – The Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro (SMS-Rio) reported this Thursday (23) that two more cases of monkeypox were identified in the city. According to the agency, there are two men, aged 25 and 30, residents of the city of Rio de Janeiro and with no history of international travel or close contact with travelers. With this, it was confirmed local broadcast of the disease.

Both are in home isolation and being monitored daily by the Health Surveillance Superintendence (SVS) through the Strategic Health Surveillance Information Coordination (CIEVS-Rio) and assisted by Fiocruz’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases (INI).

Now, the municipality of Rio has, so far, three confirmed cases of the disease. Also according to SMS, all of them have a good clinical evolution, are still in home isolation and in daily monitoring, as well as their close contacts who have not shown symptoms. The last update on people infected with the disease was last Wednesday (22).

The disease

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close, intimate contact with an infected person with skin lesions. This contact can be, for example, a hug, kiss, massage, sexual intercourse or secretions and mucus from the infected person.

Initial symptoms are usually fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen glands (lymph nodes), chills, and exhaustion. In general, between 1 to 3 days after the onset of fever, the patient develops a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.