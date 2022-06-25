Herogasm has been censored in 4 countries, says The Boys creator

The long-awaited “Herogasm”, by the boysarrived at the streaming of Prime Video this Friday (24th). Controversial in its own right, the episode follows a massive orgy hosted by Vought where they secretly gather all the superheroes for a wildly free weekend where anything goes.

However, precisely because it is an episode with more sexual content, it was not very well received in some places. According to the creator Eric Kripkein an interview with SensaCine, the episode was banned in four countries.

“Episode 6 is illegal in four countries”joked, before explaining: “We had to cut very large parts to allow transmission.” He did not mention which countries have banned the content.

“It’s probably one of the most graphic episodes of mainstream television I think anyone has ever seen. I think you really have to turn to pornography to see things that are more explicit. [do que o episódio]“he revealed in another interview, this time with TVLine. “There are fun rules about how many times you can fake f*cking and whether or not you can show an erect penis and how long you can show a private part. There are all those rules, but we were within the bounds of what the rules were.

the boys is created by Eric Kripke and is currently in an 8-episode season, with updates every Friday. the first season of The Boys: Diabolical is also available on the platform.

It is also worth remembering that Prime Video has already officially renewed the series for its 4th season.

