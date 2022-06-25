high reaches 51% in 12 months; airfare rises 123%

The rise of 2.83% in diesel and 11.36% in airline tickets led to the preview of transport inflation (0.84%) in June. In the 12-month period, fuel rose 51.04%, and tickets more than doubled in price (123.26%).

The data are part of the IPCA-15 (National Consumer Price Index – Extended 15), released this Friday (24) by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

Gasoline (-0.27%) and ethanol (-4.41) fell in the month, but also registered strong increases in 12 months, of 27.36% (gasoline) and 21.21% (ethanol).

Last week, Petrobras again increased the prices of gasoline (5.18%) and diesel (14.26%) at refineries. The announcement had a negative impact on Brasília, especially displeasing President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who has publicly attacked the company. The Union is Petrobras’ largest shareholder.

With the attacks, the president of Petrobras, José Mauro Coelho, appointed by Bolsonaro himself, resigned from his position. The oil company has an interim president until the company approves the new name appointed by the government, Caio Paes de Andrade.

O IPCA-15 of June calculated the inflation of products and services between May 14 and June 13, that is, the new adjustment was not taken into account.

Airfare rises 123%

In 12 months, transport costs rose 20.21% in the last 12 months, with an emphasis on the 123.26% rise in the price of airline tickets.

Airline costs are heavily affected by increases in jet fuel and the appreciation of the dollar.

Bolsonaro recently vetoed the return of free checked baggage of up to 23 kg on domestic flights and up to 30 kg on international flights. The presidential veto must still be analyzed by Congress.

Authorized by Congress in 2016, the charge was instituted with the promise that tickets would be cheaper for consumers.

Still in transport, spending on the application, which includes Uber and 99, recorded a rise of 64.03% in 12 months.

Overall inflation forecast accelerated to 0.69% in June

In June, the IPCA-15 accelerated to 0.69%, after registering 0.59% in May. In 12 months, it reaches 12.04%.

The index is well above the BC (Central Bank) target for inflation this year, of 3.5%, with a tolerance margin of 1.5 percentage points up or down — that is, ranging between 2% and 5 %. In the year, the IPCA-15 accumulates a high of 5.65%.

How is the IPCA-15 calculated?

The price collection period, which takes place in commercial and service establishments, public service concessionaires and households (for rent and condominium collection), runs from May 14th to June 13th.

Nine groups of products and services are considered: food and beverages; household articles; Communication; personal expenses; education; housing; health and personal care; transport and clothing. They are subdivided into other items. Altogether, the price changes of 465 sub-items are considered.