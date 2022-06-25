Hospital confirms death of young indigenous in confrontation with police in MS | Mato Grosso do Sul

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

According to hospital information, the victim has not been identified, but they believe he is a young man, aged between 25 and 30. The young man arrived at the hospital lifeless and with three gunshot wounds through his body. Also, the local community claims that two indigenous people were killed, but there is no confirmation from the police so far.

In all, seven indigenous people were taken to the hospital injured, two of them minors. Three police officers from the Shock Battalion were shot in the leg and feet and were taken for medical care in Ponta Porã (MS), according to the state secretary of Justice and Public Security (Sejusp).

VIDEO: helicopter takes police to area of ​​conflict against indigenous people; Witnesses report further confrontation

Confrontation between indigenous people and PM leaves injured on farm in Amambai ; WATCH VIDEO BELOW

Conflict between indigenous people and police in Amambai

For the indigenous people, the place where the conflict takes place is part of the Guapoy territory, a land that belonged to the ancestors of the native peoples. In a note, the Indigenous Missionary Council (CIMI) explains that “Guapoy is part of a traditional territory that was stolen from them – when part of the Amambai reserve was subtracted”.

With the repossession, for the indigenous people, between Thursday (23) and Friday, the police were called and claimed to have gone to the property to “prevent crime against property”, when the indigenous people began the repossession process.

Helicopter sends more police

Helicopter flies over area taken by indigenous people during conflict in Amambai

According to Sejusp, 100 police officers, including military and federal, are in the conflict area. In the early afternoon of this Friday, 12 police officers left Campo Grande and were taken to the scene by helicopter. See the video above.

As soon as the aircraft arrived in Amambai, according to information from Colonel Ortali, the helicopter was hit by shots, which would have provoked the second confrontation, more tense than the first earlier in the day.

According to indigenous people who are at the scene of the conflict, the second confrontation was more intense than the first, with several exchanges of fire.

“The police arrived early in the morning. First came the Shock Battalion and then more police appeared. We believe that there is a missing person, we have not found it anywhere. The people were rescued”, detailed the witness.

According to the police, the rural property was occupied by the Guarani Kaiowá indigenous people on Thursday (23). This Friday (24), teams from the Shock Battalion were sent to the city. During the day, two conflicts were recorded, one in the beginning of the day and the other in the afternoon.

A witness to the conflict, heard by the g1, reports moments of tension, even after the initial conflict. According to the person, police officers from the Shock Battalion are in formation in front of the farm and said that several drones are flying over the site.

The farm where the conflict takes place belongs to the VT Brasil group. O g1 tried to contact the owners of the rural property, but got no response.

The conflict took place in an ancestral territory for the indigenous, called Guapoy, located in Amambai, in the south of Mato Grosso do Sul. See on the map below the place where the conflict took place.

2 of 3 The conflict took place this Friday (24). — Photo: Social networks/Reproduction The conflict took place this Friday (24). — Photo: Social networks/Reproduction

medical assistance request

3 of 3 Request for help was made on social media. — Photo: Social networks/Reproduction Request for help was made on social media. — Photo: Social networks/Reproduction

Entities aimed at indigenous people ask for medical assistance on social networks. “MS military police shock troops without court order […], genocidal action at this time against the Guarani and Kaiowa community in the municipality of Amambai, Guapo’y Mirim. Dozens of injured and missing indigenous people, and dead. We need MEDICAL ASSISTANCE AND AMBULANCE. We ask for JUSTICE”, informed the Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (Apib) on its Instagram profile.

In a statement, the Indigenous Missionary Council (CIMI) says that “although reports are circulating that two indigenous people have died, there is still no confirmation”. Due to the worsening of the case, Cimi informed that the Federal Police will move to the place.

“In addition to continuing to monitor the case, Cimi urgently asks for the involvement of federal agencies, as well as the National Human Rights Council (CNDH), in order to control the situation and investigate the episodes”, detailed Cimi.