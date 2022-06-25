Hunger or desire to eat? Learn how emotional hunger can affect your health – 6/23/2022

The act of eating, in addition to being a necessity, is also affection, comfort and shared moments. But sometimes the urge to eat can be linked to emotional issues and act to sabotage your body weight control efforts.

Have you ever stopped to think about how often you eat your emotions? How many times have you discounted your feelings on food? Know that it is important to know your hunger and know how to differentiate when it is physical or emotional to regain control of your eating habits.

One of the ways to maintain a healthy weight naturally is to be guided by hunger, that is, to eat when you are really hungry. This hunger, known as physical or physiological, is nothing more than the real need to nourish oneself. So, your body helps you by sending some signals that it needs to be fed, such as a growling stomach, discomfort or a drop in energy.

On the other hand, the desire to eat is related to mechanisms of reward, pleasure and the search for comfort through food. In this situation, we observe emotional hunger, where your emotions, whether good or bad, are able to determine the desire to eat.

In emotional eating, eating may be pleasurable in the moment, but the feelings that triggered the act of eating will remain there. What’s more, these extra calories can be accompanied by bad feelings like guilt and regret.

Generally, cravings are more intense when you are emotionally fragile and triggers are numerous, which can include problems at work, relationship conflicts, tiredness, health problems, stress, financial issues, etc.

The big issue is that emotional hunger cannot be satisfied with food. After all, “if hunger is not the problem, food will not be the solution”! But it can be a warning sign that you’re not dealing with your feelings as you should.

Understand that both physical and emotional hunger are part of what it is to be human. It is natural to want to eat specific foods that guarantee us pleasure and satisfaction. This becomes a problem when it occurs in a routine and unbalanced way, causing excessive weight gain, increasing the risk of developing eating disorders and compromising health.

In addition, it is common to be prone to unhealthy choices in emotional eating, such as highly palatable foods rich in sugars and/or fats.

It is possible to reduce appetite in a natural and healthy way by staying well hydrated, having a good night’s sleep and opting, whenever possible, for a diet rich in fiber, protein and good sources of fat.

Getting to know yourself, recognizing your body’s signals and establishing a healthier relationship with food can help you channel your emotions better. Seeking professional help may be necessary in some cases.

And you, what are you hungry for? Watch yourself!