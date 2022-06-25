“I don’t know who’s luckier”

The actress would be living a ‘remember’ with her ex-boyfriend, according to information from “Gossip do Dia”

Reproduction/official Instagram of Larissa Manoela - Larissa poses for social networks.
Larissa Manoela is a Brazilian actress, singer, model, writer and voice actress. The famous gained national recognition when playing the role of Maria Joaquina, in the soap opera “Carrossel”. Last night, Thursday (23), the artist became a topic among internet users after allegedly having a dinner for two with her ex-boyfriend.

After implying that she would be reconciling with a person from the past, Larissa made, on the night of last Thursday (23), some ‘suspicious’ publications. The famous published a photo of a dog’s paw, at the same time that André Luiz Frambach, her ex-boyfriend, posted a photo of her dog, a Golden Retriever.

After this publication, the actress shared a click of a table set up with several pizza boxes. André also shared a sequence of stories showing his followers the flavors of pizza he received from a carioca establishment, at a table with dishes similar to those shown in the artist’s story.

On social media, several netizens supported an alleged return of the couple. “I don’t know who’s luckier,” said one netizen. “They match a lot”, supported, a follower. “big couple“, said a third person. “shippooo too much“said a fourth user.

