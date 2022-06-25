‘I don’t want to die’, says journalist with terminal cancer after raising R$ 42 million

Deborah James credit: Bang Showbiz

British journalist Deborah James has opened up about how she’s been feeling since she started receiving palliative care amid her tough battle with bowel cancer.

The 40-year-old BBC podcast presenter wrote an emotional message on social media in May of this year to reveal that after six years of battling the disease, she had decided to end her treatment as “her body just didn’t I could fight no more.”

Also in the post, Deborah asked her followers to make a donation to the ‘Bowelbabe’ foundation – which has since raised £6,735,000. [R$ 42 milhões, em conversão atual].

Decorated by Queen Elizabeth

In an interview with the newspaper ‘The Sun’, Deborah – who was decorated by Queen Elizabeth after the news gained international attention – admitted that she feels anger at the cruel disease. “Dying is immensely difficult. I was overcome with anger this week. In all honesty, I was unbearable. I keep yelling at people and pushing them away from me. I’m sad about what’s happening to me. I don’t want to die.” .