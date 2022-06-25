“I ended her life,” wrote Gabby Petito’s fiancé

American Brian Laundrie, named by the police as author of the murder of digital influencer Gabby PetitoLast year, he left a confession to the crime written on a notepad, according to the television channel. Fox News.

In the notes, Brian wrote. “I ended her life. I thought it was merciful, which was what she wanted, but now I see all the mistakes I’ve made. I panicked. I was shocked.”







Gabby Petito disappeared while traveling with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, whose whereabouts are unknown Photo: EPA / BBC News Brazil

According to the network, the record had been known to the FBI since January of this year and would have been written before Laundrie committed suicide.

remember the case

Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie had been taking a van trip through the national parks of the United States since July 2021 and were documenting every step on their social media.

On September 11, however, the young woman’s parents went to the police to report the disappearance of the young woman, who had not responded to messages or answered her cell phone for days.

Petito’s body was found on September 19 in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming. The autopsy revealed that she was strangled to death three to four weeks before the remains were located.

During investigations, information emerged that, on August 12, Utah police responded to a domestic violence call and directed that the two not sleep together that night – and nothing more was done. In the video, Petito cries and says she was assaulted by Laundrie during a fight.

On September 1, the boy returned to his parents’ house in Florida, without saying anything about the influencer’s whereabouts and refusing to collaborate with the authorities. On the 14th, he said he was going to do a trail and never came back.

The FBI confirmed on October 21, 2021 that the remains found in a Florida park the day before were those of Brian Laundrie, 23, who is engaged to influencer Gabby Petito.

*With information from ANSA