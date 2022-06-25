Antonia Fontenelle loves to comment on the controversies that happen on the internet and the presenter did not miss the chance to give an opinion on the case of the 11-year-old girl, who was raped, became pregnant and a judge would have coerced her into continuing the pregnancy. Recently, the child performed the procedure safely.

in the channel of YoutubeAntonia showed a video in which Leo Dias gives an interview to the program The Nightof Danilo Gentilli. At the time, Leo claims that he would have a drooling gossip about a famous actress, but he couldn’t tell. It turns out that Fontenelle supposedly revealed the information so valuable this Thursday (24).

According to the youtuber, an actress would have given her son to donation and would have chosen not to perform the abortion for a religious reason.’According to the information he [Leo Dias] have, asked the hospital to erase her entry into the hospital and asked that she didn’t even want to see her son’, she reports. Second AntoniaLeo did not give news because the artist would have threatened suicide if the columnist told.

‘In the midst of all this, I don’t want to know anything, I just want to know where this child is, to whom this child was donated, if they are raising this child properly’, he said. Antonia Fontenelle, outraged. ‘Don’t you dare call me crying. I won’t give your name, I don’t have that right, but don’t you dare call me crying because I might lose my patience and give your name,’ she finished. O Iau portal She looked for Antonia to explain further, but the communicator declined to comment.