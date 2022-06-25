the presenter Luciana Gimenez been through a difficult time recently. On vacation in London, England, with her son Lucas Jaggerthe socialite went to Instagram stories, reporting that she had a scare when she suffered a robbery this Saturday morning (25).

According to Luciana, she was shopping in a store when two girls went through her purse, stealing her money and running away: “I left Brazil to be robbed in London. I ran and screamed in the middle of the street”laments the commander of SuperPop.

She also reports that she managed to reach one of the girls, but that when confronted, the young woman did not seem to be sorry: “I managed to catch a girl, a mocking girl… He said ‘you’re not going to do anything to me because I’m 14 years old’, mocking the police… An absurdity. Poor cops who have to deal with that kind of people“, said.

Lucas Jagger also reported that he saw the girl stealing someone else’s cell phone. Mother and son have been traveling together for a few days now, taking a special break in one of the cities that most marked Luciana’s entire career, which despite what happened, seemed to be doing well.