“I stayed in the bathroom, locked, crying”; Jão exposes crisis after participation in ‘Fantástico’ and opens the game

Tuesday (21), the ‘PodPah’commanded by Mythical and Igãointerviewed john. The singer, who has been increasingly successful and conquered new fans, opened his heart and spoke about various subjects. He recently released the album ‘Pirate’which has been successful ‘Idiot’. The music video, released just over 4 months ago, reached around 22 million views on YouTube.

“I like it a lot, so I wanted to do (sale of physical album media). And the people who listen to me also like it a lot. So married that everyone likes. It’s the love of collecting, of picking up… I don’t know. And there was created, back, a desire to take things, to have vinyl”, said. Then, john commented on participation in ‘Fantastic’gives TV Globo.

He said he still couldn’t watch the report, which aired in May: “I hated cameras, and today, it’s something I got used to, because of my work, but I don’t watch myself. I stayed in the bathroom, locked, crying. I’m not trying to dramatize. It’s a really crazy thing, because I know that if I watch myself, I’m going to fail and I’m going to stop myself”.

john He also recalled that he lied to his own businesswoman, who asked him what he thought of the report: “Amazing”joked the singer, laughing.“I’ve always written in a narrative way and I tell, more or less, my life on the records. Obviously I leave it in a much nicer way, because if you’re going to talk about your life as it is…boring”closed.