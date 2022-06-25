Ibovespa advances 0.60% this Friday, but ends fourth consecutive week in the red; dollar advances to R$ 5.25

The Ibovespa managed to close higher this Friday (24), rising 0.60%, to 98,672 points. In the week, however, the main Brazilian index registered another drop, the fourth consecutive, even with the American indexes advancing in the period.

Today was marked by benchmark following the American performance, despite the local high having been below those registered by the US indices – Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose, respectively, 2.68%, 3.06% and 3.34%. In the last five trading sessions, the benchmarks Americans were up 5.42%, 6.45% and 7.49%.

“Stock markets are sensitive, fearing inflation and recession. The two things are linked. Inflation, if surprised to the upside, will make the Federal Reserve act stronger. As a result, if there is a miscalculation, the American monetary institution can push growth down or stop it”, explains Ricardo Cará, head of multimarket funds at EQI Asset.

According to the manager, Friday, abroad, surfed the release of June inflation data measured by the University of Michigan. The numbers came weaker than expected, making investors see, at least momentarily, that the rise in prices may be more controlled.

The American yield curve, however, advanced – the treasury yield ten-year security rose 6.8 basis points to 3.138%. In part, however, this would be a corrective move after the sharp declines of the last few days.

In Brazil, the yield curve recorded a sharp rise, on a day marked by the release of the IPCA-15, which rose 0.69% and came above the consensus, which was 0.62%.

The DIs for 2023 and 2025 had their yields advancing, respectively, 13 and 26 basis points, to 13.65% and 12.48%. The DI rates for 2027 and 2029 then advanced by 23 and 18 points, to 12.42% and 12.54%.

“The yield curve closed strongly in the last trading sessions, after the highs of last week, following the tone of the Copom minutes and the Central Bank’s inflation report”, contextualizes Cará. “We cannot say that the IPCA-15 alone is responsible for the rise in interest rates. I think there was a technical correction movement and also the fiscal weight, which was being left aside. The curve opened up a lot at its long end, sloping, I think there is a sign that there is a weight of fiscal risk”.

Despite the cooling of risk aversion, the dollar strengthened against the real – even with the DXY, which measures the strength of the US currency against a basket of other currencies, having retreated. The commercial dollar closed up 0.44%, at R$5.252 on purchases and at R$5.253 on sales.

For Dan Kawa, partner at TAG Investimentos, the Brazilian real and risk assets continue to be impacted by the devaluation of commodities. “The country depends on the commodity cycle. When there is a sharp drop in the prices of these products, there is upward pressure on the exchange rate and downward pressure on the Ibovespa”, he explains. “In addition, we also have political news developments. The current fiscal photo shows an adjusted country, but what lies ahead looks like something complicated. This helps raise interest rates, the dollar, etc.”

Among the biggest drops on the Ibovespa in the week are the common shares of SLC Agrícola (SLCE3), with a decrease of 14.81%, those of CSN Mineração (CMIN3), with a decrease of 8.41% and those of 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), minus 6.97% – all from the commodities sector.

On Friday, however, commodity companies were the highlight of gains, advancing amid a correction between the lows. PetroRio’s ON (PRIO3) rose 5.18%, as well as CSN’s (CSNA3). Suzano and 3R Petroleum (RRRP3) advanced, respectively, 4.87% and 4.24%.

“We had a day of recovery in commodities. It’s a technical issue. They were assets of negative days and weeks, which makes room for recovery”, comments Filipe Villegas, strategist at Genial Investimentos. “In Brazil, although we have had a positive day, there was a movement below. The Brazilian market cannot keep up because of the fiscal and electoral news,” he says.

Among the day’s declines, retail and growth companies, following the rebound in the yield curve. The ON shares of Petz (PETZ3) fell 5.54%, those of Via (VIIA3), 4.22%. CVC’s shares (CVCB3) fell by 5.54%, after the follow on of the company to fall short of the target price.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related