‘If men got pregnant, terminating an 11-year-old’s pregnancy would be natural’

× Photo: Agência Brasil

Former STF Minister Carlos Ayres Britto (photo) spoke this Friday (24) on Twitter about the case of 11-year-old girl who had an abortion after being raped in Santa Catarina. He wrote:

“If we men became pregnant, terminate a person’s pregnancy at the age of 11 old would be most natural thingmost civilized and just in the world.”

Yesterday, as we showed, Jair Bolsonaro criticized the MPF’s decision to recommend that the University Hospital (HU) of Florianópolis perform the procedure, regardless of gestational time or judicial authorization. Before, the unit had refused to perform an abortion, as the child was 22 weeks and 2 days pregnant.

“A baby of SEVEN MONTHS of pregnancy, there is no question of the way in which he was generated, whether or not it is supported by the law. It is inadmissible to speak of taking the life of this helpless being!”afirmou Bolsonaro no Twitter.

“The only certainty about the tragedy of the 7-month pregnant girl is that both she and the baby were victims, innocent souls, lives that should not pay for what they are not guilty of, but be protected from the environment they live in, from the pain of trauma and from the vicious harassment of pro-abortion groups”he added.

More news