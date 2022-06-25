If there are audios with Bolsonaro, Milton Ribeiro’s inquiry should go to the STF, say experts

Three criminal lawyers heard by the R7 are unanimous in saying that, if there is a recording of a conversation between former minister Milton Ribeiro and the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the process should go to the Federal Supreme Court (STF). This should happen even if the stapler was Ribeiro, say the experts.

Part of the action was taken to the STF this Friday (24) at the request of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), which pointed to possible interference by the President of the Republic in the investigations. It is not yet known whether there is, in fact, a recording of a conversation between Ribeiro and Bolsonaro.

Victor Quintiere, criminal lawyer, PhD in Law and professor at the University Center of Brasília (UniCEUB), is emphatic: “If this audio exists, the records must be sent immediately to the appropriate instance, as they involve the President of the Republic – in this case, the Federal Court of Justice”.





For Nauê de Azevedo, criminal lawyer and political scientist, recordings involving the President of the Republic should not even be made. “In theory, as it contains a conversation with authority with a special jurisdiction, the recording could not even be carried out. Likewise, if there is evidence of crime, the material should be immediately forwarded to the competent forum, which is the Attorney General’s Office, for the Federal Supreme Court to be triggered”, he explains.

According to Hanna Gomes, criminal lawyer, specialist in Criminal Law and Criminal Procedure, the Supreme Court is only responsible for investigations that involve authority with the so-called privileged forum “in the exercise of the mandate and by act due to the mandate, even if the entire investigation ‘carry’ other people with it without the prerogative of privileged forum”.

According to the jurist, “if the recording exists and has direct, proven involvement of the President of the Republic, the court that verifies the incidence of the special jurisdiction must, mandatorily, send the case to the Federal Supreme Court”.



















Possibility to delete any recording













O R7 also asked the experts if, if any audios of conversations with the President of the Republic were removed and ignored, the case could continue in the first instance of the Federal Court.

Hanna Gomes defends the thesis that “one cannot, under any motivation, ignore the evidence collected, under penalty of possible malfeasance”. For her, “the judgment on the admissibility of this evidence would be up to the competent court, in this case, the STF”.

Victor Quintiere has an intermediate position. For him, the process could only ignore a conversation that had nothing to do with the case. “When faced with the audio that involves a possible conversation between the President of the Republic and the investigated, the judge must send the case to the Federal Supreme Court – unless it is an audio in which there is no fact of interest to the investigation. “, he says.

For Nauê de Azevedo, in order for the process to continue in the first instance, any audio involving the President of the Republic could be removed. “He could totally remove the mentions of the president of the Republic and the material containing the president from the recordings, since he is incompetent to deal with authorities that have special jurisdiction. If there are indications of crime, he could officiate the Attorney General’s Office. the recordings of the person with special jurisdiction and there were no indications of crime, it could continue in the first instance, as the investigated would not be the President of the Republic”.





The investigation

Milton Ribeiro is investigated by the Federal Police for passive corruption, malfeasance, administrative advocacy and influence peddling. He is suspected of involvement in a scheme that directed resources from the National Fund for the Development of Education (FNDE), linked to the Ministry of Education (MEC), to municipalities that paid bribes.

The operators would be the pastors Arilton Moura and Gilmar Santos. Luciano Musse and former advisor to the City of Goiânia Helder Bartolomeu would also have participated.

The five were arrested on Wednesday (22), by decision of federal judge Renato Borelli, but were released the following day by order of judge Ney Bello, of the Federal Regional Court of the 1st Region (TRF-1).

The former minister told his daughter, on the 9th, in a telephone conversation, that he received a call from President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in which he said he feared that Ribeiro was the target of a Federal Police (PF) operation. Listen:





The conversation took place just 13 days before the former minister was hit by Operation Acesso Pago. O R7 earlier the existence of the audios.





Defense

After sending the case to the STF, the former minister’s lawyer, Daniel Bialski, questioned the request for the client’s arrest, made by the 15th Federal Court of the Federal District. In his understanding, if there was, in fact, a person with privileged jurisdiction mentioned in the action (as is the case of the President of the Republic), the case should have been immediately referred to the STF.

“It is of a kind that mention is being made of recordings/messages involving an authority with privileged jurisdiction, which occurred before the operation began. If that were the case, there would be no competence of the judge of first degree to analyze the request made by the police authority and, consequently, order preventive detention”, said the jurist, who said he would ask for the annulment of all “acts and decisions taken” in the context of the process.

President Bolsonaro’s lawyer, Frederick Wassef, said that the chief executive “has nothing to do with this story” and that he “is being the victim of lies and slander”. “If someone is using the president’s name improperly, without his knowledge and authorization, it cannot be misrepresented, distorted, taken out of context, to try to hold the President of the Republic accountable”, he pondered.

Wassef also guaranteed that there was no attempt to interfere with the Federal Police. “It is an outrageous disrespect to the Federal Police institution and the Federal Police Superintendence of Brasília. In addition to being serious and honest, it is the most rigorous in Brazil. There is no possibility of any authority interfering with the Federal Police. These are baseless lies. President Bolsonaro does not interfere with the Federal Police and has never interfered with the Federal Police or any other institution of his government.”