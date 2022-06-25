In a bikini, Ana Clara takes a bath in the Rio Negro in Manaus

Ana Clara is enjoying sunny days in Manaus, in the state of Amazonas, and has been sharing travel records on his Instagram, where it has more than 10.3 million followers. This Friday (24), for example, the ex-BBB posted some clicks in which she appears taking a bath in the river, wearing a red bikini.

In the photo album shared by the presenter, she appears on a boat ride on the Rio Negro and, subsequently, having drinks and cooling off in the water. “How can you not fall in love with this place?”wrote Ana Clara, visibly enchanted by the beautiful landscapes of the region.

In the comments of the post, the redhead garnered a lot of affectionate praise from her fans, friends and admirers. “How beautiful”praised Fernanda Paes Leme. “More Amazonian than the Amazonians”joked a fan. “How not to fall in love with you, your Goddess”wrote an admirer. “Always beautiful”, commented another follower.

Ana Clara (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Ana Clara explains weight loss

Other day, Ana Clara was asked about the fact that she “lost too much weight”. The presenter, in turn, explained that the change was natural and on her own initiative.

“I lost a lot of weight, really, it was several kilos, because I felt like it. It was something I always wanted and never got. This time I did it, I’m not sick, nobody forced me”he explained.

