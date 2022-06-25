In addition to the Flamengo factor! Turco is convinced that Atlético-MG will maintain intensity in the next games | athletic-mg

The positive response given by the Atlético-MG team in the duels with Flamengo had as one of the pillars the team’s intensity. This stance was being demanded. He appeared in a moment of pressure and against a strong opponent, who carries great rivalry with Galo.

Antonio Mohamed left Mineirão with two victories over Flamengo, pushing away the pressure and confident that the intensity was not something punctual, caused by the whole environment that involves the classic with the Cariocas.

– The team has to maintain itself with this intensity and joy, that’s what we’re always looking for. We need to play a great game and keep the intensity we had against Flamengo, which is not just a motivation for a rival. I believe that the team will maintain, I am convinced of that.

Atlético imposed two victories over Flamengo in a four-day interval. On Sunday, they won 2-0 for the Brasileirão. In the fourth, they won the confrontation again, by 2 to 1, for the Copa do Brasil.

The results restored the team’s confidence and removed the pressure on coach Antonio Mohamed, who was then threatened with dismissal.

– I’m used to dealing with pressure, here in Brazil it’s much more. We were looking at the table and, from January until now, it seems to me that only four or five coaches have not been fired.

“I trust this group of players a lot, so I was calm when people said that I could leave. I am calm and focused on day to day work. I depend on myself. I can’t spend energy on other situations.”

This Saturday, Galo receives Fortaleza, at 9 pm, at Mineirão, for the Brasileiro. However, the team must have an alternative formation. In addition to embezzlement (due to injuries and suspensions), the coach will need to manage the attritionsince on Sunday the club leaves for Ecuador, where it faces Emelec, on Tuesday, for Libertadores.

