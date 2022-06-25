In leaked audio, mayor revolts with Luan Santana’s “stardom”

In yet another case of leaked audio, an embarrassing situation involving Luan Santana and his performance in Entre Rios, Bahia, was exposed by the city’s mayor, Manoelito Argolo Júnior. Some of the singer’s demands caused the organization’s astonishment: Luan did not want any artist to perform before him at the São João event, which forced a local name to give up the show to make room for Luan to shine alone.

Manoelito Júnior claims to have fulfilled all the requirements in advance, including the advance payment of the fee, 48 hours before the show. Luan Santana also didn’t want anything disposable in the dressing room and even made requests about the size of the stage.

“We provided plates of the size and brand he wanted, the cutlery had to be Tramontina, the specific mineral water with the name he wanted, five boxes of Trident gum, Gatorade of the flavor he wanted, the energy drink of the brand he wanted. wanted, the type of whiskey he wanted, the type of vodka he wanted, everything was strictly adhered to”, guarantees Manoelito, who also makes a reservation for an exchange of time between Luan Santana’s show and that of singer Adelmário Coelho, quite known in the region.

Local artist gave up performing because of Luan

The idea was for Adelmário to open the event, around 10pm. But Luan Santana didn’t accept the exchange, because he didn’t want any artist to perform before, so they wouldn’t mess with the lighting and soundboard. Adelmário, then, in order not to interfere with the singer’s demands, chose to let the night be commanded only by Luan’s show, gave up the presentation and left the city of Entre Rios.

After what happened, hours before the event, Luan’s team reported that the stage was giving shocks. It was then that Manoelito sent for the town hall electricians to resolve the situation. After the maintenance was completed, he recorded videos showing that everything was ok with the stage and sent them to Luan’s managers. During soundcheck, the musicians began to remove their instruments from the stage, put everything inside the trucks and left without giving an explanation.

“Lack of respect, and this is not the first time this has happened, no. It happened at the Summer Festival in Salvador, played two songs and retired, it happened in Vitória do Espirito Santo. It’s too much stardom, lack of respect for the population of Entre Rios, lack of respect for their fans, with all the visitors who came to see Luan Santana’s show”, shouts the mayor in the leaked audio.

Mayor demands payback

The city hall of Entre Rios also informs that it is going to court to ask for the return of the money paid to Luan Santana. “We cannot admit this, so as not to harm the stallholders, the merchants and all those who saved their money to sell their beer, their barbecue, their acarajé”, he continued, who also announced one more day of São João, with the presence of Calcinha Preta, Mastruz com Leite and Barões da Pisadinha. All of them will perform on the same stage where Luan Santana would be.

In a note sent to the LeoDias column, Luan Santana’s team informs:

“From the first contact for the event, we sent a technical rider (information booklet with the needs regarding structure, sound, light and other necessary items). Unfortunately, over time, we found that some items were not being met.

We make the best possible flexibility so as not to jeopardize the event, however we need the minimum technical and safety conditions to proceed, which was promised. When we arrived at the venue, we started to assemble our equipment and our technicians went to check the structure offered.

We identified the following points:

– There was not the requested soundboard, but we still tried to set it up to perform the show;

– The light equipment also did not fully meet our rider and, most of the equipment present, was not working;

– There was only one Backline kit to meet the two existing bands (Luan Santana and Adelmario Coelho), however the material available was not enough for even one band;

– There was only an audio system, a multi-cable, also insufficient for the attractions;

– The stage was not grounded, which caused a shock to several professionals present there, including one of them who needed to be rescued and hospitalized (LS Audio employee, sound and light equipment rental); members of Adelmario Coelho’s band and our blaster were also electrically shocked;

– At no time do we impose conditions for any attraction to perform before, so much so that the other artist in question was already on stage when the problems were found and they also chose not to perform.

We talked to the mayor and local production, who tried to reverse the situation for us to present, however for the safety of our entire team and the technical problems already related, we chose to request a reschedule. We were prevented from leaving with our bus that had its passage blocked, only released after more than two hours.”

– Team Luan Santana

