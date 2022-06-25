In the March for Jesus, Bolsonaro again insinuates that he will not accept defeat for Lula

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has again insinuated that he may not accept the eventual defeat of former President Lula (PT) in the October election of this year. The former captain participated this Saturday 25th in the March for Jesus, in Balneário Camboriú (SC).

In his speech, the president ignored the results of polls and threatened to act outside the Constitution if his main opponent in the national election wins the dispute.

“I have always talked about the four lines of the Constitution. If necessary, and it increasingly seems that it will be necessary, we will make the decisions that must be taken,” Bolsonaro said. “Increasingly, I have an army that approaches 200 million people in every corner of this Brazil”.

Contrary to what the former captain says, a survey by Datafolha, released this week, shows that Lula is close to a victory in the first round. The institute also points out that, among the pre-candidates, Bolsonaro is the one with the greatest rejection.

“We cannot wait until 2023 or 2024 and look back and ask: ‘What didn’t we do to get to this situation?’”, declared the president. “We are the majority. You have to give us the north. We can not passively accept those who want to impose their will on us.”

Bolsonaro’s recurring threats have been rebutted by members of the Judiciary and the Legislature. The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), said on Friday the 24th that “we will have the electoral result, whatever it may be, respected”. “This is how things work, and this is how it should be,” he added.